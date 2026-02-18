Advertisement
NEET PG 2025 cut-offs revised: Nearly 1 lakh more candidates now eligible
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 cut-offs revised: Almost one lakh candidate is now eligible for NEET PG counselling after cut-offs were reduced to 0 percentile, and negative marking was allowed.  

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 02:10 PM IST
  • The recently revised cut-offs for the NEET PG 2025 examination have provided 95,913 additional candidates eligible for admission.
  • The board also stressed that it had no role in deciding the cut‑off reduction, noting that its responsibility was limited to conducting the NEET‑PG exam.
  • The move aims at filling thousands of vacant postgraduate medical seats nationwide.
NEET PG 2025 cut-offs revised: Almost one lakh candidate is now eligible for NEET PG counselling after cut-offs were reduced to 0 percentile, and negative marking was allowed.  

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) have informed the Supreme Court of India (SC) that the recently revised cut-offs for the NEET PG 2025 examination have provided 95,913 additional candidates eligible for admission.  

In an affidavit filed before the top court, the NBEMS said the number of qualified candidates jumped from 1,28,116 under the earlier criteria to 2,24,029 after the cut‑off for eligibility was reduced for various categories. “It is ex facie apparent that pursuant to the lowering of the cut‑off, 95,913 additional candidates have now become eligible to participate in the counselling,” the board stated.  

The board also stressed that it had no role in deciding the cut‑off reduction, noting that its responsibility was limited to conducting the NEET‑PG exam, evaluating answer sheets and forwarding results to the Medical Counselling Committee.  

According to NBEMS, the decision to revise the qualifying percentile was taken by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Medical Commission and communicated to NBEMS on January 9, after which the board issued revised results on January 13.  

Under the revised criteria, candidates with scores as low as minus 40 out of 800 have been deemed eligible for counselling in some categories, with the qualifying percentile lowered to the 7th percentile for unreserved candidates, the 5th percentile for unreserved PwBD, and zero percentile for SC, ST and OBC candidates.  

The move aims at filling thousands of vacant postgraduate medical seats nationwide.  

Petitions challenging the cut‑off reduction argue that altering eligibility criteria after results were declared undermines fairness, potentially dilutes merit and could compromise standards in medical education. 

 The petitioners have urged the court to revise the January 13 notification, restore the original qualifying threshold and stay counselling conducted on the basis of the reduced cut‑off, contending that candidates prepared under earlier criteria.  

The Supreme Court had earlier sought explanations from the government and NBEMS regarding the rationale behind the cut‑off change. The case will now be examined by the top court to determine whether revising eligibility norms after the declaration of results is legally sustainable and whether it impacts the integrity of the NEET‑PG admission process.

