NEET PG 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip To Be Out On This Date At natboard.edu.in- Check Details Here

NEET PG Exam City 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the date for the release of the test city allocation slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025. The exam city slip will be released on 21st July, 2025. Candidates will have to download their city intimation slip through the official website, i.e. natboard.edu.in.

All the candidates who got themselves registered for the NEET PG exam will have to enter their User ID and password to access their exam city intimation slip and candidates will also receive the information on their registered email IDs.

NEET PG Exam City Intimation Slip 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: You will find the tab of ‘Examination’ on the homepage, then click on the link of NEET PG 2025.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials like your User ID and Password and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission and logging in, your NEET PG Exam City Slip will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your exam city then download the slip for future reference.

NEET PG Exam City Intimation Slip 2025: Important Dates

The Board has reminded candidates that a special window to change test city preferences was previously provided from 13th June to 17th June 2025, to address logistical concerns. While the allotted test city will be notified on 21st July, the exact exam venue, reporting time, and other details will be mentioned in the admit card, which will be released on 31st July, 2025. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.