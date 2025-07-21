NEET PG 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip To Be Released Today At natboard.edu.in- Check Steps to Download Here

NEET PG 2025 Exam City Details: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) is all set to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 today, i.e. today, 21st July, 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the exam will be able to check their exam city details through the official website, i.e. natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS will release the exam city details first so candidates can arrange their accommodations and travel smoothly before the exam and the whole address will be mentioned in the admit cards only. However, NBEMS will release the admit cards on 31st July, 2025 on their official website.

NEET PG 2025 Exam City Details: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: You will find the tab of ‘Examinations’ on the homepage, open it then open the tab of ‘NEET PG 2025’.

Step 3: Now find the link of ‘NEET PG 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip’ and click on it.

Step 4: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter the required details like your USER ID and password which was created at the time of the registration.

Step 6: After submission, the test city slip will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check the details then save and download it for future use.

NEET PG 2025 will take place on 3rd August. The exam will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each offering four answer options. Candidates must choose the most appropriate or correct response from the given choices for each question. Candidates are advised to contact the helpline number- +91-7996165333 between 9:30 AM and 06:00 PM for any query. They must keep visiting the official website for all the important updates.