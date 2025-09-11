NEET PG 2025 Exam Transparency Case: Supreme Court To Take Up Petitions On September 12

NEET PG 2025: The Supreme Court is set to hear on September 12 the petitions filed by doctors and NEET PG 2025 aspirants seeking greater transparency in the postgraduate medical entrance exam. The petitioners have challenged the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) over its new system of releasing answer keys. Instead of publishing the complete question paper along with detailed answer keys, NBEMS only provided “answer key IDs.” Candidates argue that this method restricts them from accurately cross-checking their responses, creating doubts about the fairness of the evaluation process.

One of the petitions was filed by the United Doctors Front (UDF), which had previously opposed NBE’s decision to conduct NEET PG 2025 in two shifts and apply a normalization formula. On August 21, NBEMS had also issued a “corrective notice,” which is now under judicial review. Advocate Satyam Singh Rajpoot, representing a petitioner, confirmed that the Supreme Court will hear all NEET PG-related cases collectively.

Students challenge over limited NEET PG answer key disclosure

Students contend that the restricted disclosure of NEET PG 2025 answer keys is “opaque, confusing, and prevents meaningful verification.” They argue that this approach infringes upon their right to a fair admission process under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. One petition states, “It defeats the very purpose of publishing answer keys, which is to allow candidates to cross-check answers and raise objections.”

The Supreme Court had previously directed NBE on April 29 to release raw scores, answer keys, and the normalization formula. Candidates now claim that NBEMS has not followed this directive.

All-India Quota seats schedule soon

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to release the schedule for the 50% All-India Quota (AIQ) seats soon. However, if the court orders NBEMS to publish detailed answer keys, the counselling process could face delays. At present, the NEET PG 2025 merit list has been issued, and admissions will continue based on ranks, though the Supreme Court’s decision may influence the final timeline.

In the previous Supreme Court hearing, NEET PG 2025 aspirants urged the release of complete question papers along with answer keys, stating that sharing only question IDs reduces transparency. NBEMS had initially promised full disclosure but later altered its approach.

The NEET PG 2025 exam was conducted in a single shift on August 3, 2025, following a Supreme Court directive that removed the need for normalization in rankings. The answer key was released in line with the court’s order, though full questions were not provided.