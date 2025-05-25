NEET PG 2025 Final Correction Window Opens Till May 26 At natboard.edu.in- Check Important Dates Here

NEET PG 2025 Correction Window: The National Board of Examinations in the Medical Science (NBEMS) has officially opened the correction window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) application. All the candidates who have registered for the NEET PG 2025 medical entrance exam can now edit their application forms through the official website, i.e. natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2025 Correction Window: Things That Can Be Edited In The Application Form

Students have a chance to edit their application form from 24th May, 2025 to 26th May, 2025, this is the last opportunity for candidates to fix their errors through the correction window. All the candidates are advised to check their submitted documents like photograph, signature, and thumb impression, check that the documents are uploaded correctly according to the provided instructions to avoid any discrepancies. Candidates must note that these fields are not editable in the application form details like their name, nationality, mobile number, email address and the test city to make sure that everything is correct.

NEET PG 2025 Correction Window: Important Dates

The important dates of the NEET PG examination that every candidate should note, the final correction window is opened from 24th May to 26th May, 2025 after that they will not be allowed to make any changes. The test city allotment will be done on 2nd June, 2025 so students can complete their ticket bookings and arrange accommodations smoothly and admit cards will be released on 11th June, 2025 in which the examination centre and other details will be mentioned while the examination will take place on 15th June, 2025. The result for NEET PG 2025 will be declared on 15th July, 2025 and internship completion deadline is 31st July, 2025. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.