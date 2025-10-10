NEET PG 2025: NBEMS Cancels Results Of 22 Candidates For Unfair Practices In Exam- Check List Here

NEET PG 2025 Result Cancelled: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially cancelled the results for the NEET PG 2025 for 22 candidates. The board has officially released the list of the candidates whose results have been cancelled.

According to the official notice, there are 22 candidates whose results are cancelled. The scorecards issued to these candidates are now deemed invalid. Using these scorecards or results from the respective NEET PG session for any purpose including employment, registration, admission to postgraduate courses, or higher education will be considered unlawful.

“Score Cards issued, if any, for NEET-PG of respective session to above listed candidates stands CANCELLED. Producing the said score card and/or result of NEET-PG of respective session for any purposes, including but not limited to, employement, enrolment/registration, admissions to PG courses, higher education etc. shall be unlawful”, says the official notice.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has cancelled the NEET PG results of 21 candidates after its Examination Ethics Committee found them guilty of using unfair means during the exam. Additionally, the result of one candidate has been annulled following the resolution of Writ Petition No. 5785 of 2025 by the Karnataka High Court.

NEET PG 2025: How to Download the List

Step 1: Go to the official website- natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘NEET PG’ under the section of ‘Examination’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the ‘Result’ tab.

Step 4: Click on the link titled ‘Cancellation of result for NEET PG’ list.

Step 5: A PDF will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the PDF and then download it for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.