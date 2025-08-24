NEET PG 2025: NBEMS To Release Answer Key Soon At natboard.edu.in- Check Steps to Download, Other Details Here

NEET PG Answer Key 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the NEET PG 2025 answer key shortly. Along with it, the raw scores and details of the normalization process will also be published, as directed by the Supreme Court on 29th April 2025. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 will be able to access their results on the official website, i.e. natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG Answer Key 2025: What Did Official Notice Say?

"Since the sequence of questions asked within a section are shuffled for different candidates and the order of four distractors of a question are also shuffled for different candidates appearing in NEET-PG 2025, the question ID Numbers, correct answer key and responses marked shall be displayed as per Master set of Question Paper used for NEET-PG 2025”, said the official notice.

NEET PG Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download the Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website- natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Find the link of NEET PG Answer Key 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 2: Enter the required details like your Application number and password correctly then submit it.

Step 3: After submission, your answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Check all the answers and download the answer key for future reference.

NEET PG Answer Key 2025: Result Declared

The result of NEET PG 2025 was declared on 19th August, 2025 and all the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result on the official NBEMS portal. Additionally, the candidates will be able to download their individual scorecards from 29th August, 2025. All the details like raw score of candidate, percentile, and All India Rank will be mentioned on the scorecard.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.