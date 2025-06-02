NEET PG 2025 Postponed: Exam To Be Held In Single Shift, New Dates To Be Released Soon

NEET PG 2025 Postponed: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post graduation (NEET PG) 2025. This decision comes in response to a directive from the Supreme Court of India, which mandated that the exam be held in a single shift instead of two shifts to maintain transparency and fairness in the process.

"We, accordingly direct the respondents to make necessary arrangements for holding the NEET-PG 2025, examination in one shift, duly ensuring that complete transparency is maintained and secure centres are identified and commissioned." said the official notice.

NEET PG is a qualifying and ranking exam for admission to various MD (Doctor of Medicine), MS (Master of Surgery), and PG Diploma courses in government and private medical colleges across the country.

NEET PG 2025: Postponement of the Exam

Earlier, NEET PG was scheduled to be conducted on 15th June, 2025 which is now postponed as now it will take place in only one single shift so to arrange the more test centres for the exam it stands postponed for now. New dates of the NEET PG examination will be released soon on the official websites.

NEET PG 2025: City Intimation Slip And Hall Ticket

After the release of the exam date, NBE will release the city intimation slip and hall ticket soon. Earlier, the city intimation slip was scheduled to be released on 2nd June, 2025. After the release, all the registered candidates will be able to download their city intimation slips and admit card for NEET PG 2025 on the official websites, i.e. natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.