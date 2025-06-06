NEET PG 2025 Postponed To August 3 Following Supreme Court Order For Single-Shift Exam

NEET PG 2025: The Supreme Court has allowed the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to conduct the NEET-PG 2025 exam on August 3 in a single shift. A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Augustine George Masih, which had earlier questioned why NBE needed over two months to conduct the exam, said the reasons given by NBE for the delay seem genuine. However, the court clearly stated that no more extensions will be given to NBE for holding the exam. The NBE explained that, as per the Supreme Court's earlier order on May 30, the exam must be held in one shift. To do this, they need around 1,000 exam centres.

The NBE added that August 3 was the earliest date available from their technology partner, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The exam will now be held from 9 am to 12:30 pm on that day instead of the earlier scheduled date of June 15.

The NBE has asked the Supreme Court for permission to conduct the NEET PG 2025 exam on August 3, stating that this is the earliest available date provided by its technology partner, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), in line with the court’s order dated May 30, 2025.

Earlier, on May 30, the Supreme Court criticised the NBE’s decision to hold the exam in two shifts. The court had directed that the NEET-PG 2025 exam, originally scheduled for June 15, must be held in a single shift instead. It stated that conducting the exam in two shifts could lead to inconsistency and unfairness.

The court also instructed the authorities to take the necessary steps to hold the exam in one shift, ensuring transparency and secure examination centres.Describing NEET-PG as a high-stakes exam, NBEMS highlighted the importance of preventing any malpractice. It stressed that strong anti-cheating measures and coordination with law enforcement agencies are essential to ensure the exam’s integrity.