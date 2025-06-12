NEET PG 2025: Revised Exam City List Out At natboard.edu.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Edit City Preferences Here

NEET PG 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the revised list of the exam cities for the NEET PG 2025 Examination. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can check the test cities from the official website, i.e. natboard.edu.in.

According to the updated list, the exam city centres have been extended to 233 cities. The examination will take place on 3rd August, 2025. Candidates will get the time to resubmit their preferred exam cities from 13th June, 2025, it will start from 3 PM to 17th June, 2025 till 11:55 PM on the official website. The board has said that cities will be allotted on the basis of first-come-first-serve which will depend on the candidate’s priority and availability.

NEET PG 2025: Steps to Download the Exam City List

Step 1: Go to the official website- natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘NEET PG 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Find the latest published notice regarding the revised exam city list.

Step 4: Click on the link and the list will appear on your screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Check the complete list and download it for future reference.

NEET PG 2025: How to Edit Exam City Preferences

Candidates will have to visit the official website, then login into their account by entering their application ID and password correctly. Then on the homepage you will see the link of ‘Exam City Selection’, click on that link and then you can check the updated list and then update your preferences in order of your priority, confirm your choices and then submit it. Download the copy for future use. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all important updates.