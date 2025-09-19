NEET PG 2025: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Transparency In Exam Process Today

NEET PG 2025: The Supreme Court will hear petitions related to the NEET PG 2025 counselling process on September 19, after postponing it from September 12. The bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan will take up the matter. The petitions, filed by NEET PG candidates and the United Doctors Front (UDF), raise concerns over transparency in the examination process. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the NEET PG answer key for the first time following a Supreme Court directive. However, candidates have criticised the format, as it shows only question IDs instead of full questions.

Instead of providing complete question papers with detailed answers, NBEMS shared only “answer key IDs.” Candidates argue this limits proper verification of responses and raises concerns about the evaluation process. They have urged the court to direct NBEMS to adopt a more transparent system.

NEET PG to be conducted in two shifts

The United Doctors Front (UDF) filed one of the petitions after earlier opposing the NBE’s decision to conduct NEET PG 2025 in two shifts with a normalisation formula. On August 21, the NBEMS released a “corrective notice,” which is currently under judicial review.

Students have described the limited disclosure as “opaque, unintelligible, and incapable of meaningful verification.” They argue that the system undermines their right to a fair admission process under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. According to a petition, “This defeats the very purpose of publishing answer keys, which is to enable candidates to cross-check their responses and raise objections.” On April 29, the Supreme Court had directed the NBE to release raw scores, answer keys, and the normalisation formula. Candidates now allege that NBEMS has not fully complied with that order.

Schedule for AIQ counselling

This year, more than 2.42 lakh candidates appeared for NEET PG, which was conducted online in a single shift on August 3 across 301 cities and 1,052 test centres. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is now set to release the schedule for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) counselling for Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and postgraduate diploma courses under the 2025–26 academic session.