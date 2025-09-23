NEET PG 2025: Supreme Court to Hear Transparency Plea Today, Counselling Schedule Expected Soon

NEET PG 2025: The Supreme Court will hear a petition on September 23 that asks for more transparency in how the NEET PG 2025 exam was conducted. This case, which is the first listed for hearing today, has become important after several candidates reported major discrepancies in their results, with some claiming differences of 50 to 150 marks in their scores.

The petitioners say that the information shared so far by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is not enough to guarantee a fair process in one of the toughest postgraduate medical entrance exams in the country. Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed NBEMS to publish the raw scores of all candidates, release the full answer key, and clearly explain the normalisation formula used to calculate results.

Transparency of the exam

However, instead of providing complete details, NBEMS only published question IDs along with their answers. Students argue that this partial disclosure is inadequate, does not meet the Court’s earlier directions, and makes it difficult for them to verify whether their answers were evaluated correctly independently. The issue has led to widespread concern among medical aspirants about the fairness and transparency of the exam.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan had briefly heard the case on September 19 and directed that it be listed for detailed arguments today. The matter has already been adjourned earlier, including on September 12, which has caused delays in the postgraduate counselling process. During previous hearings, the bench had also questioned the intentions of some petitioners before deciding to continue with the case.

Schedule to be out soon

The delay has put the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling on hold, as the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is waiting for directions from the Supreme Court before announcing the schedule. Once the Court issues its order, the MCC is likely to publish the counselling dates on its official website, mcc.nic.in.

Meanwhile, state-level counselling has already started in Gujarat, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. These states are moving ahead with their own admission process, giving candidates an alternative option while the national counselling remains pending.