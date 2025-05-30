NEET-PG 2025: The Supreme Court has ordered that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the national-level entrance exam for undergraduate medical admissions, be conducted in a single shift rather than two. This direction came while the court was hearing a petition challenging a notification that proposed conducting the NEET-PG 2025 exam in two shifts.

The apex court observed that conducting the exam in multiple shifts leads to “arbitrariness” and compromises fairness. It has instructed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to ensure that the examination is held in one shift. The NEET-PG 2025 exam is scheduled for June 15.

"The question papers in two shifts can never be of the same difficulty level. Last year, it (NEET-PG 2024) may have been held in two shifts in the facts and circumstances of that stage. But the examining body ought to have considered making arrangements for holding the examination in one shift," the bench, led by Justice Vikram Nath and comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and N V Anjaria, made these observations while delivering the judgment. The court also directed the NTA to ensure complete transparency in the conduct of the examination.bThe result of the computer-based NEET-PG 2025 exam is likely to be announced on July 15.

Earlier, on May 5, the Supreme Court had sought responses from the National Board of Examinations (NBE), the National Medical Council, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding the petition.

In a recent ruling, the apex court also issued a series of directions aimed at curbing seat-blocking practices in NEET-PG counselling. It instructed authorities to publish raw scores, answer keys, and the normalisation formula used in the examination to ensure greater transparency.

The petition challenging the decision to conduct NEET-PG in two shifts argued that such a move could lead to unfairness due to differences in the difficulty levels of the question papers. The plea was filed by a candidate named Aditi and others.