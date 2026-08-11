Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip out today? Check how to download, exam city details and important instructions here

NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip out today? Check how to download, exam city details and important instructions here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will release the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip on its official website, allowing candidates to check their allotted exam city. The exam is scheduled for August 30, 2026, and candidates must download the slip before the admit card is issued.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 11:47 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip out today? Check how to download, exam city details and important instructions here
Image Credit: NEET PG 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Siddharth calls ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ co-stars his ‘band of brothers’: ‘Jinhe zindagi bhar dost banne ka mauka milta hai’
2
3
4
5