/NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip out today? Check how to download, exam city details and important instructions here

The NEET PG 2026 process keeps moving, and right now, all eyes are on one thing: the city intimation slip. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is set to release it today, right on schedule. Once it's out, candidates will finally know which city they're headed to for the exam.
Once it's released, you'll be able to download the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip from the official website: natboard.edu.in. The slip will mention the exam city allotted to each candidate.
NEET PG 2026 happens on August 30, computer-based, at centres spread across the country.
The city slip always comes before the admit card, not after. As for the application window, that ran from July 1 to July 21. The result is expected to be announced by September 30, 2026.
Follow these simple steps to download your city slip:
Visit the official NBEMS website: natboard.edu.in
Click on the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip link
Enter your login details (like application number and password)
Submit the details
Download your city slip
Save or print it for future use
A few key details are printed on it:
Candidate's name
Application number
Roll number
Exam date and time
Exam city
This exam decides admissions for postgraduate medical courses, 2026–27 academic session. That includes:
MD (Doctor of Medicine)
MS (Master of Surgery)
PG Diploma courses
The exam covers admissions to:
50% All India Quota seats
State quota seats, every state and UT included
Private medical colleges, deemed universities, and other institutions
Armed Forces Medical Services institutions
Post-MBBS DNB, DrNB, and NBEMS diploma courses
A handful of institutes don't fall under NEET PG's centralised counselling for MD/MS seats. Specifically:
AIIMS (every campus, including New Delhi)
PGIMER, Chandigarh
JIPMER, Puducherry
NIMHANS, Bengaluru
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
One more thing worth knowing: no state or private college can run its own separate entrance exam for MD, MS, or PG Diploma seats this cycle. That's off the table entirely for 2026–27.
The city intimation slip is a small step, sure, but an important one; it comes right before the admit card, and it's worth getting right. Download it the moment it's live, go through every detail carefully, and keep checking official channels as exam day gets closer. Preparation matters, and so does staying on top of these updates.
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