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NEET-PG 2026: Computers crash up to 20 times; Aspirants protest in Jaipur, NBEMS order re-exam

Frustrated by the constant interruptions, many walked out of the examination hall midway and gathered outside to protest, questioning the technical arrangements made for an exam as important as NEET-PG.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 10:33 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 10:33 AM IST
NEET-PG 2026: Computers crash up to 20 times; Aspirants protest in Jaipur, NBEMS order re-exam

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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NEET-PG 2026: Computers crash up to 20 times; Aspirants protest in Jaipur, NBEMS order re-exam
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