/NEET-PG 2026: Computers crash up to 20 times; Aspirants protest in Jaipur, NBEMS order re-exam

Repeated technical failures during the NEET-PG 2026 examination at two centres in Jaipur left candidates fuming on Sunday, with several students walking out to stage a protest and demand a fair re-test.
The disruption was reported at two iON Digital Zone centres in Sitapura, where the exam was scheduled to begin at 9 am. Candidates alleged that the test started late and, once underway, computer systems repeatedly shut down through the course of the examination.
Some aspirants said their systems crashed six to seven times, while others claimed the number was far higher.
One candidate, Vishnu Sharma, said his computer alone crashed as many as 20 times during the exam window, making it impossible to attempt the paper properly.
Several candidates said that each time the systems restarted, only a handful of questions would load before the screen froze or went blank again.
Frustrated by the constant interruptions, many walked out of the examination hall midway and gathered outside to protest, questioning the technical arrangements made for an exam as important as NEET-PG.
Some candidates also raised concerns about security lapses, alleging that the repeated system reboots led to unmonitored chatter in the hall, with students discussing questions among themselves while waiting for computers to come back online.
A candidate named Gunjan pointed out that aspirants pay a significant fee to appear for the exam and expect basic technical reliability in return.
Many of those affected said they had been preparing for the exam for one to two years, and such disruptions could have a direct bearing on their results and future admissions.
Police and local administration officials reached the centre following the protest. Lalit Sharma, ACP of Jaipur South, confirmed that police were deployed at the spot to maintain law and order amid the commotion.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), which conducts the exam, later issued a notice attributing the disruption to an internal power failure linked to its technology partner, TCS Ltd.
The board expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and announced that a re-examination will be held for all candidates affected at the two Sitapura centres. According to NBEMS, around 2,445 candidates were impacted, and the retest has been scheduled for September 5, 2026, at 3 pm, exclusively for those affected.
NBEMS clarified that the NEET-PG 2026 examination was conducted successfully at all other centres across the country, with more than 2.6 lakh candidates appearing for the test at 1,111 centres nationwide.
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