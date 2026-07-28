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  • /NEET PG 2026 correction window closing today: Check key dates, admit card, and exam details here

NEET PG 2026 correction window closing today: Check key dates, admit card, and exam details here

The NEET PG 2026 application correction window closes today, giving candidates a final chance to edit their forms before the exam process moves forward. The exam is scheduled to be held on August 30, with key events like admit card release and results to follow.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 05:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
NEET PG 2026 correction window closing today: Check key dates, admit card, and exam details here
Image Credit: NEET PG 2026 correction window

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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