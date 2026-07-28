/NEET PG 2026 correction window closing today: Check key dates, admit card, and exam details here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is closing the application correction window for NEET PG 2026, so if you've still got changes to make, get to the official website now. This is the last chance before the process moves forward.
Today is the last day for candidates to make corrections in their NEET PG 2026 application forms. Applicants who have successfully paid the application fee can edit most of the details or upload updated documents through the official website.
Not everything's editable, though. Name, nationality, email ID, mobile number, Aadhaar details, correspondence address, preferred test state none of that can be touched at this stage.
Candidates will also get a chance to fix any issues related to uploaded images. If there are errors in photographs, signatures, or thumb impressions, they can be corrected through the Image Scrutiny tab from July 31 to August 8.
Follow these simple steps to make changes:
Vist the official NBEMS website.
Search the 'Examinations,' then select 'NEET PG.'
Click 'Applicant Login.'
Log in with your details.
Make your edits, then hit 'Save & Next.'
Look over the form once more before submitting.
Download the confirmation page.
City intimation slip: August 11
Admit card release: August 27
Examination date: August 30
Result and cut-off: expected by September 30
The exam itself covers 180 multiple-choice questions, worth 720 marks total. Candidates get 3 hours and 30 minutes to get through it all.
Candidates should not miss this last opportunity to correct their NEET PG 2026 application forms. Making accurate changes now can help avoid issues later in the admission process. With the exam scheduled for August 30, students should now focus on final preparations and stay updated with important dates.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.