/NEET-PG 2026: NBEMS warns aspirants against sharing OTPs, admit cards and documents

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued a fresh advisory cautioning NEET-PG 2026 aspirants against cyber fraud, identity theft and the misuse of personal information during the ongoing application process.
The Board has asked aspirants to rely only on official communication and avoid sharing confidential examination-related details with unauthorised persons or agencies.
Candidates have been specifically told not to disclose one-time passwords, login credentials, passwords, admit cards, scorecards, identity documents or photographs to coaching institutes, third-party agencies, social media platforms or unknown individuals.
The advisory comes at a time when registration is at its peak, with thousands of MBBS graduates simultaneously logging in to fill their forms a window fraudsters often exploit through fake calls, phishing links and impersonation.
Candidates have also been urged to verify all details carefully before submission and to report any suspicious emails, calls or messages rather than acting on them directly.
NBEMS has reaffirmed its long-standing "one candidate, one application" policy. Every aspirant is allowed to submit only a single application for NEET-PG 2026.
In case a candidate ends up submitting more than one form, only the most recent application may be considered, while earlier applications are liable to be rejected, and no refund will be issued for fees paid against the cancelled application.
This is meant to close a loophole where candidates sometimes attempt multiple submissions to correct errors, unintentionally creating duplicate or conflicting records.
The Board has made it clear that any attempt to game the system will invite serious consequences.
It has warned that candidates submitting forged documents, false information, or using unfair means at any stage of the examination process may face immediate cancellation of candidature, and in more serious instances, could even be barred from appearing in future NBEMS-conducted examinations.
The online application process for NEET-PG 2026 began on July 1 and will remain open until July 21.
With registration deadlines approaching, NBEMS's advisory is a timely reminder for candidates to stick strictly to the official portal for all updates, submissions and payments, and to treat any unsolicited request for personal or exam-related information, however official it may appear, with caution.
Aspirants are advised to bookmark the official NBEMS website and cross-check every notification against it before taking any action.
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