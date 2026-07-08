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NEET-PG 2026: NBEMS warns aspirants against sharing OTPs, admit cards and documents

The advisory comes at a time when registration is at its peak, with thousands of MBBS graduates simultaneously logging in to fill their forms a window fraudsters often exploit through fake calls, phishing links and impersonation.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 06:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 06:20 PM IST
NEET-PG 2026: NBEMS warns aspirants against sharing OTPs, admit cards and documents

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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