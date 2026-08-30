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NEET-PG 2026: Over 2.73 lakh candidates appear across 1,300 centres in 340 cities

The examination is being conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) in computer-based mode in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
NEET-PG 2026: Over 2.73 lakh candidates appear across 1,300 centres in 340 cities

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NEET-PG 2026: Over 2.73 lakh candidates appear across 1,300 centres in 340 cities
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