/NEET PG 2026 registration is Live! Exam to be conducted on August 30

NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the online registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026.
Candidates who are MBBS graduates and are eligible can submit their application forms through the official NBEMS website at nbe.edu.in.
The NEET PG exam date is scheduled to be conducted in a computer-based mode on August 30, 2026.
According to the information bulletin released by NBEMS, the application process begins on July 1 at 5 pm and will remain open till July 21, 2026.
Candidates are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.
Candidates applying for NEET PG 2026 must:
Candidates can follow these steps to submit the application form:
Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
NEET PG 2026 will be conducted as a computer-based examination comprising 200 multiple-choice questions.
Candidates will be given 3 hours and 30 minutes to complete the test. Each correct answer carries four marks, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.
NBEMS will issue the exam city intimation slip on August 21, enabling candidates to know the city allotted for their examination centre. The NEET PG admit card 2026 will be released on August 25, and candidates must carry a printed copy along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre.
The NEET PG result 2026 is expected to be declared by September 30. The score will be used for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma, DNB and other postgraduate medical programmes across the country.
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