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NEET PG 2026 registration is Live! Exam to be conducted on August 30

NEET PG 2026: According to the information bulletin released by NBEMS, the application process begins on July 1 at 5 pm and will remain open till July 21, 2026. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 05:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 05:42 PM IST
NEET PG 2026 registration is Live! Exam to be conducted on August 30

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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