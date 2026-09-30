/NEET PG 2026 scorecard expected tomorrow? Check important details here

Candidates who appeared for NEET PG 2026 may soon be able to access their detailed results. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the scorecards and answer key shortly, giving students a clearer idea of their performance in the exam.
The NBEMS is likely to release the NEET PG 2026 scorecards and answer key PDF on October 1, 2026. Earlier, the board had already announced the NEET PG 2026 results on September 24 on its official website, natboard.edu.in.
As per the official update, individual scorecards will be downloadable from the site on or after October 1.
The scorecard is not coming alone; the answer key and response sheet are part of the package too. Log in, and you'll be able to check:
Question IDs
Correct answer IDs
Your own marked responses
Final scores
This will help candidates understand their performance in detail.
Scorecards stay downloadable for six months only. After that, they're gone. Download yours early, save it somewhere safe, and don't wait till the last minute.
Also out now is the rank list, built from candidates' marks and whatever tie-breaking rules the official information bulletin laid out.
Some numbers, for context:
2,63,544 candidates sat the exam on August 30
A smaller batch of 2,416 candidates appeared on September 5, 2026
NBEMS says every question went through careful review by subject experts once the test wrapped up — a check meant to catch any errors in either the questions or the answer key itself.
The board stated that no question was found to be technically incorrect, ensuring fairness in the evaluation process.
Keep an eye on the official website; that's really the only reliable way to know the moment these documents go live. And once they do, download them and go through them carefully; they matter a lot for whatever comes next in the admissions process.
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