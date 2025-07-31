NEET PG Admit Card 2025 Released At natboard.edu.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NEET PG Hall Ticket 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the admit cards for NEET PG 2025. Candidates who have registered can download their hall tickets by logging in with their user ID and password on the official website — natboard.edu.in. The NEET PG 2025 exam will be held on August 3 in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. This entrance test is conducted for admission to various postgraduate medical courses such as MD, MS, Diploma, Post-MBBS DNB, and DrNB across the country.

The admit card includes important information like the candidate’s name, application ID, roll number, exam date and time, reporting time, exam centre address and code, category, photo ID details, and PwD status. Candidates should carefully check all the details after downloading it.

NEET PG Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2025 admit card notification.

Step 3: Use the login link mentioned in the notice.

Step 4: Enter your user ID and password to log in.

Step 5: Download the admit card and save it for later use.

NEET PG Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

Your full name and roll number Date and time of the exam Reporting time along with entry guidelines Address of the exam centre Your photograph and signature Important exam-day instructions issued by NBEMS

NEET PG 2025 will be conducted in computer-based mode and only in English. The exam will have 200 multiple-choice questions, split into three sections, and will last for 3 hours and 30 minutes. According to the marking scheme, candidates will receive 4 marks for each correct answer, and 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response. No marks will be deducted for questions left unanswered.