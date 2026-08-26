/NEET PG admit card 2026 out: Download and verify these details

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the NEET PG admit card 2026 for the candidates. Those candidates who have registered for the NEET PG exam 2026 can now download their hall tickets from the official websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.
The NEET PG 2026 exam is scheduled for August 30, 2026.
Candidates are advised to download and check their NEET PG hall ticket 2026 well before the exam date to avoid any last-minute issues.
Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card:
Candidates should verify their name, photograph, roll number, exam centre address, reporting time and other details on the NEET PG admit card 2026. Any discrepancy should be reported to NBE immediately for correction.
On exam day, candidates must carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport or voter ID card, for verification at the exam centre. Entry may be denied without these documents.
NEET PG is conducted in computer-based mode. Here are the key details of the exam pattern:
NEET PG is conducted for admission to MD, MS and PG Diploma courses in medical colleges across the country. Candidates who qualify the exam become eligible for the counselling process conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for All India Quota seats, and by respective state authorities for state quota seats.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official NBE website for any further updates or notices related to the exam.
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