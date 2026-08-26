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NEET PG admit card 2026 out: Download and verify these details

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the NEET PG admit card 2026 for the candidates at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 09:55 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 09:55 AM IST
NEET PG admit card 2026 out: Download and verify these details

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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