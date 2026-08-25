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NEET PG admit card 2026 out today: Check steps to download here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to announce the NEET PG 2026 admit card today, August 25 at the official website natboard.edu.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 01:14 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
NEET PG admit card 2026 out today: Check steps to download here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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