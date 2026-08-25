/NEET PG admit card 2026 out today: Check steps to download here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the NEET PG 2026 admit card today, August 25.
Candidates who have registered for the postgraduate medical entrance exam will be able to download their hall tickets online from the official NBEMS website natboard.edu.in
The NEET PG admit card 2026 was originally expected on August 24, but the release has now been pushed to August 25, giving registered candidates one extra day before the hall ticket becomes available.
Candidates need not worry about this shift affecting the exam itself the examination remains scheduled for August 30 as per the existing timetable, and the revised admit card date should not be read as a postponement of the exam.
The NEET PG 2026 examination, held for admission to MD, MS and PG diploma courses, will be conducted on August 30 in a single shift, in a computer-based format.
The question paper will consist of 180 multiple-choice questions, to be attempted over a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes, based on subjects covered during the MBBS curriculum.
As per the marking scheme, candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct answer, with one mark deducted for each incorrect response.
Candidates can follow these steps to download their NEET PG 2026 hall ticket:
It must be noted that those candidates who are found ineligible before the conduct of the examination will not be issued NEET PG admit card 2026.
Registered candidates will also be notified through an email alert once the admit card is issued, though it will not be sent by post under any circumstances.
Once the NEET PG admit card 2026 is downloaded, candidates can check the following details mentioned on it.
The NEET PG admit card 2026 will carry details including the candidate's name, roll number, application number, date of birth, photograph, exam date, reporting time, examination centre address, and exam day instructions.
Candidates are advised to retain a copy of the admit card for future reference, as it will not be available for download once the NEET PG 2026 result is declared.
On exam day, candidates must carry a coloured printout of the admit card along with a coloured photocopy of their SMC/NMC (erstwhile MCI) registration certificate to the exam centre.
Candidates are advised to check the official portal as soon as the download link goes live, and to verify all exam-related details including centre address and reporting time — immediately after downloading their admit card.
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