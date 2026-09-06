Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /NEET PG answer key 2026: Know release date, time, objection details here

NEET PG answer key 2026: Know release date, time, objection details here

The move comes on the back of a Supreme Court directive pushing for greater transparency in how competitive medical entrance exams are evaluated.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 12:14 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
NEET PG answer key 2026: Know release date, time, objection details here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Weekly Horoscope For September 7 - 13, 2026: Avoid making sudden decisions
2
3
4
5