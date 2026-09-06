/NEET PG answer key 2026: Know release date, time, objection details here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is preparing to put out the NEET provisional answer key 2026 on the official website, nbe.edu.in. Once the NEET PG answer key 2026 is out, candidates will be able to check their responses and calculate an approximate score for the NEET PG exam 2026.
The move comes on the back of a Supreme Court directive pushing for greater transparency in how competitive medical entrance exams are evaluated. Until now, NBEMS has not made the NEET PG answer key public, unlike several other national-level exams.
This year marks a departure from that practice.
NEET PG 2026 was held on August 30 in a single shift, from 9 am to 12.30 pm, and was attempted by more than 2.65 lakh candidates across the country at over 1,300 centres in roughly 340 cities.
The question paper had 180 multiple-choice questions worth a total of 720 marks, with four marks awarded for every correct answer and one mark deducted for each wrong one. Questions left unattempted neither add nor subtract marks.
Once NEET PG answer key 2026 is released, candidates can access it by following the steps given below:
It is worth noting that NBEMS does not release the actual question paper alongside the answer key, citing confidentiality agreements.
Only the NEET PG answer key 2026, the response sheet and the question ID numbers are shared with candidates.
As in past years for other exams, candidates who spot an error in the provisional key will likely get a short window to formally challenge it.
Based on the process followed for similar exams, this usually involves logging back into the portal, selecting the specific questions being contested, uploading supporting material or references, and paying a fee for each objection raised, commonly reported at around Rs 200 per question.
A review committee then examines these challenges, and if an objection is upheld, that question is dropped from evaluation and marks for it are given to all candidates, regardless of whether they attempted it.
NBEMS has not yet confirmed the exact objection fee or window duration for this cycle, so candidates are advised to rely only on the official notice once it is published, rather than assuming details from previous exams will carry over exactly.
Once the objection period closes and the board finalises the corrected key, the result will be prepared on that basis.
Going by the pattern of previous years, when results were declared within 10 to 16 days of the exam, the NEET PG 2026 result could be expected around the third week of September, though this too depends on how quickly the answer key and objection process are completed this time around.
Candidates are advised to keep checking nbe.edu.in regularly for the official notification and to avoid relying on unofficial or memory-based answer keys circulated by coaching institutes for anything beyond a rough estimate of their score.
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