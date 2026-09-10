/NEET PG answer key 2026 out today? Check latest updates here

NEE PG answer key 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the provisional NEET PG 2026 answer key along with candidates' response sheets today, September 10, 2026. However, NBEMS has not yet issued any official notification confirming the exact date or time of release.
For the first time, NBEMS will release the answer key along with candidates' recorded responses a change made following a Supreme Court directive.
Marking Scheme
Candidates can estimate their score using:
Score = (Correct answers × 4) − (Incorrect answers × 1)
Once the NEET PG answer key 2026 is downloaded, students can download the answer key by following the steps given below:
Once the NEET provisional key 2026 is out, NBEMS is expected to open an objection window, letting candidates challenge specific answers by submitting evidence along with a processing fee.
After reviewing objections, the board will issue a final answer key, which will be used to prepare the result.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official NBEMS website and their applicant login regularly, and to rely only on official announcements for updates on the answer key, result, and counselling process.
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