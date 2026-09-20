/NEET PG answer key 2026: When will NBEMS release provisional key and response sheet?

As of now, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has not put out an exact date for the NEET PG answer key 2026, but the release is widely expected any day now, with candidates advised to keep checking natboard.edu.in for the official announcement.
The NEET PG 2026 exam was conducted on August 30 across 1,111 centres spread over 339 cities, drawing participation from more than 2.65 lakh candidates. A re-examination was later held on September 5 for 2,445 candidates who ran into technical glitches at centres in Jaipur during the original exam.
With the final results locked in for a September 30 declaration, the provisional answer key and response sheets are expected to roll out well ahead of that date, giving candidates enough time to cross-check their answers and, if needed, contest any discrepancies.
Once the NEET PG answer key 2026 link is activated, candidates will need to follow these steps given below:
Once the provisional key is out, NBEMS is expected to open a short window during which candidates who spot errors can formally raise objections, typically backed by supporting documentation.
The board will examine these challenges before finalising the answer key, which will then be used to calculate the official results.
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