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NEET PG answer key 2026: When will NBEMS release provisional key and response sheet?

Once the provisional key is out, NBEMS is expected to open a short window during which candidates who spot errors can formally raise objections, typically backed by supporting documentation.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 02:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 02:44 PM IST
NEET PG answer key 2026: When will NBEMS release provisional key and response sheet?
Image Credit: AI (representational image)

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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