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NEET PG city intimation slip out at natboard.edu.in; Direct link here

Candidates who have registered for the NEET PG exam 2026 can log in with their credentials to find out their allotted exam city and begin planning their travel and stay.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 09:43 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 09:43 AM IST
NEET PG city intimation slip out at natboard.edu.in; Direct link here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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