/NEET PG city intimation slip out at natboard.edu.in; Direct link here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET PG city intimation slip 2026 at the official website at natboard.edu.in.
The NEET city slip will help candidates to check the city where their exam centre will be located ahead of the August 30 test.
Candidates who have registered for the NEET PG exam 2026 can log in with their credentials to find out their allotted exam city and begin planning their travel and stay.
Candidates must know that the NEET city intimation slip 2026 will only inform candidates of the city allotted for their exam and it does not carry the exact centre address, seat number, or reporting time.
Those details will be available only in the NEET PG admit card 2026, which will be released on August 27 the NEET PG exam 2026.
The exam city information has also been sent to candidates via email and SMS on their registered contact details.
NBEMS has advised candidates to check their spam or promotions folder if the email is not visible in the inbox.
As the NEET city intimation slip has been released at the official website, candidates can follow these steps to download their city slip:
The NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip typically includes:
Candidates should avoid finalising non-refundable travel or accommodation bookings based on the city slip alone, since the exact centre address and reporting instructions will only be confirmed with the admit card on August 27.
This year over 2.7 lakh candidates registered for NEET PG 2026, conducted for admission to MD, MS and PG Diploma courses for the 2026-27 academic session.
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