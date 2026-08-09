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NEET PG city intimation slip out? Check latest update here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to announce the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip soon on the official website natboard.edu.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 04:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 04:55 PM IST
NEET PG city intimation slip out? Check latest update here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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