/NEET PG city intimation slip out? Check latest update here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip soon on the official website natboard.edu.in.
As of now, NBEMS has not issued a formal press release confirming the exact release date and time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly over the coming days for the latest update.
The NEET PG city intimation slip 2026 is not the NEET PG admit card 2026. It is an advance notice that tells candidates which city their exam centre has been allotted in, without disclosing the exact venue address.
Its main purpose is to give candidates enough lead time to plan travel and accommodation, especially those allotted a city different from their own.
NBEMS has also revised the test city allocation process this year, moving away from a first-come-first-served basis.
The NEET PG city intimation slip 2026 is not the NEET PG admit card 2026. It is an advance notice that tells candidates which city their exam centre has been allotted in, without disclosing the exact venue address. Its main purpose is to give candidates enough lead time to plan travel and accommodation, especially those allotted a city different from their own.
The exact test centre, reporting time, and other exam-day details are shared only later, through the admit card.
The city intimation slip is released only on the official NBEMS website; candidates should avoid relying on unofficial sources for updates.
Also, it must be noted that the NEET PG city intimation slip does not need to be carried to the exam centre as only the NEET PG admit card is mandatory for entry.
Candidates cannot request a change of allotted exam city after it has been assigned.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.