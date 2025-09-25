NEET PG Counselling 2025: Official Schedule To Be Released Soon At mcc.nic.in- Check Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has not yet released the NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule. Once available, eligible candidates can check it on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in. The schedule will include important dates such as registration, choice filling and locking, seat allotment processing, results, and reporting to allotted colleges. NEET PG counselling will be conducted in four rounds: AIQ counselling, Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and the Stray Vacancy Round.

Candidates should note that they can submit the NEET PG counselling application/registration form only once. Submitting more than one form will lead to disqualification from the counselling process, cancellation of candidature, and other actions as decided by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW.

The MCC will announce the NEET PG Counselling dates soon. All candidates must meet the eligibility criteria for NEET PG 2025 counselling and fulfill the required qualifying conditions to secure a seat in the process.

According to the latest update, the NEET PG 2025 Supreme Court hearing on the answer key has been adjourned to September 26, 2025. Candidates need not worry, as the counselling dates and schedule for 50% AIQ MD/MS admissions across India will be released soon on mcc.nic.in.