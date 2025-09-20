NEET PG Counselling 2025: SC Reschedules Hearing On Answer Key Transparency To September 23

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Supreme Court has rescheduled the hearing on petitions related to the NEET PG 2025 counselling process to 23rd September, 2025, moving it from the earlier date of September 19. The matter will be taken up as the first priority on the day, as confirmed by Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan on Friday.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had instructed the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to enhance transparency by publishing raw scores, the answer key, and details of the normalisation method used for results. However, the board has so far released only the question IDs and answers, falling short of fully complying with the court’s directions.

According to the reports of PTI, NBEMS released the NEET PG answer for the first time. However, candidates have raised objections to its format, noting that it only contained “question IDs” without the actual questions. Petitions filed by aspirants and the United Doctors Front (UDF) argue this undermines transparency in the examination process. The hearing, initially set for 12th September, was later deferred.

However, according to the media reports, candidates argue that providing only “question IDs” restricts proper answer verification and raises concerns about the evaluation process. They have urged the court to direct NBEMS to implement a more transparent system, calling the current disclosure “opaque, unintelligible, and incapable of meaningful verification.”

The ongoing legal proceedings have also put the NEET PG 2025 All India Quota counselling which covers 50% of MD, MS, and PG Diploma seats on hold. Meanwhile, states such as Gujarat, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu have already started registration for their respective state quota counselling.

Candidates must register and choose their preferred colleges and courses once the counselling process begins. Following this, the seat allotment will be conducted, and selected candidates will be required to report to their allotted college with the allotment letter. Also, they must stay in touch with the official website for all the updates.