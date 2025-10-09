NEET PG Counselling 2025: Schedule To Be Out Soon At mcc.nic.in- Check Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the schedule for the NEET PG Counselling 2025. However, no official dates have been announced yet. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to register themselves for the counselling through the official website, i.e. mcc.nic.in.

The schedule will include important dates such as registration, choice filling and locking, seat allotment processing, results, and reporting to allotted colleges. NEET PG counselling will be conducted in four rounds: AIQ counselling, Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and the Stray Vacancy Round.

Candidates should note that they can submit the NEET PG counselling application/registration form only once. Submitting more than one form will lead to disqualification from the counselling process, cancellation of candidature, and other actions as decided by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW.

The MCC will announce the NEET PG Counselling dates soon. All candidates must meet the eligibility criteria for NEET PG 2025 counselling and fulfill the required qualifying conditions to secure a seat in the process.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of NEET PG counselling schedule available on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: The schedule will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check the schedule carefully.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

According to the latest update, the NEET PG 2025 Supreme Court hearing on the answer key has been adjourned to September 26, 2025. Candidates need not worry, as the counselling dates and schedule for 50% AIQ MD/MS admissions across India will be released soon on mcc.nic.in. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.