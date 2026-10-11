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NEET PG Counselling 2026: Check MCC Round 1 schedule, Registration dates here

Candidates will also have to complete choice filling and locking within the prescribed deadline to be considered for seat allotment.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 04:07 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
NEET PG Counselling 2026: Check MCC Round 1 schedule, Registration dates here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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NEET PG Counselling 2026: Check MCC Round 1 schedule, Registration dates here
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