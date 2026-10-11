/NEET PG Counselling 2026: Check MCC Round 1 schedule, Registration dates here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration process for Round 1 of NEET PG counselling 2026 on October 12. Candidates who have qualified for the postgraduate medical entrance examination can register online through the official website, mcc.nic.in.
The counselling process will determine admission to postgraduate medical courses under the 50% All India Quota (AIQ), along with seats in central universities, deemed universities, ESIC institutions and other participating institutes covered by MCC.
According to the announced schedule, the Round 1 registration window will remain open until October 21. Candidates will also have to complete choice filling and locking within the prescribed deadline to be considered for seat allotment.
Candidates should keep track of the dates announced by MCC to avoid missing any stage of the admission process.
The schedule for Round 1 is as follows:
Candidates should regularly check the official MCC portal for any changes to the counselling schedule or additional instructions.
Eligible candidates can complete the registration process online by following these steps:
Candidates should use their own valid details while registering and ensure that the information submitted matches their examination and academic records.
After completing registration, candidates must select their preferred colleges and postgraduate medical courses through the MCC counselling portal.
Choice filling and locking for Round 1 will take place from October 13 to October 22, 2026.
While filling in their preferences, candidates should consider their NEET PG rank, preferred specialisation, college, seat availability and other admission requirements. They should arrange their choices in the order of preference rather than selecting institutes without reviewing the available options.
Candidates should also verify their final choices before locking them. Missing the choice-filling deadline may affect their participation in the seat allotment process.
MCC is scheduled to announce the Round 1 seat allotment result on October 24, 2026. The allotment will be processed according to candidates' merit, submitted preferences, seat availability and applicable counselling rules.
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