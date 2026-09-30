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NEET PG Counselling 2026: Seat matrix out, PG medical seats rise by 5,827

NMC has said these will be added in an updated matrix once approved, so candidates may see more seats appear as counselling goes on.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 10:28 AM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 10:28 AM IST
NEET PG Counselling 2026: Seat matrix out, PG medical seats rise by 5,827

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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