/NEET PG Counselling 2026: Seat matrix out, PG medical seats rise by 5,827

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the postgraduate seat matrix for the 2026-27 academic year, giving NEET PG candidates their first look at how many MD, MS and diploma seats are up for grabs this cycle. The total now stands at nearly 58,000 seats, up from 52,173 last year. That is 5,827 additional seats, or roughly 11 per cent from the previous year.
Most of the increase has come from the private sector. Private and deemed universities have added about 32 per cent more seats, while government colleges have seen a rise of around 10 per cent.
The latest expansion also includes several postgraduate specialities. Seats have increased in branches including:
The matrix is dated September 29, 2026 and lists more than 10,000 course-wise entries. Each gives the institution, state, MCC category, course and approved intake. It is available on the NMC website, and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will use it for counselling.
The matrix does not cover seats where colleges have applied to raise their intake, or to start new PG courses, for 2026-27. NMC has said these will be added in an updated matrix once approved, so candidates may see more seats appear as counselling goes on.
Colleges and counselling authorities must follow the approved matrix strictly. Any discrepancy should be taken to the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) for clarification.
The MCC will open round 1 registration for candidates with disabilities (PwD) on October 1. Their medical assessments are expected to run until mid-October. Candidates should keep checking mcc.nic.in for the full schedule and notices.
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