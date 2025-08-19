NEET PG Result 2025 DECLARED At natboard.edu.in- Check Direct Link Here
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET PG 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the postgraduate medical entrance exam can check their scorecards on the official website, natboard.edu.in.
