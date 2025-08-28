NEET PG Result 2025: NBEMS Released Merit List For 50 per cent All India Quota Seats At natboard.edu.in- Check Direct Link To Download the PDF

NBEMS PG Result 2025 Merit List: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the results for the NEET PG 2025 for All India 50 per cent Quota Seats Counselling. NBEMS has released the merit list for the candidates who wants to take admission into the 50 per cent AIQ seats of MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses/ Post MBBS DNB/ DrNB (Direct 6 years) Courses and Diploma Courses for the (2025-26 session). All candidates who are participating in the counselling process can now check the merit list through the official website, i.e. natboard.edu.in.

Candidates must check all the details mentioned on the merit list like their roll numbers, application IDs, Their Category, NEET PG Scores, Ranks and India Quota Ranks and category-wise India Quota ranks.

Also Read: SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Probationary Officer Exam Result Soon At sbi.co.in- Check Steps

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

NEET PG Result 2025 Merit List: Steps To Download the Merit List

Step 1: Go to the official NBEMS Website- natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: You will find the link titled ‘Result of NEET- PG 2025 for All India 50% Quota Seats Counseling’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Official PDF notice will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Click on the direct link mentioned and your merit list will appear on your screen in the PDF format.

Step 5: Check all the details and download the PDF for future reference.

Also Read: WBJEE Counselling 2025: Registration Begins Tomorrow At wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

NBEMS has clarified that the NEET PG state quota merit lists will be prepared by the respective states and Union Territories in line with their eligibility criteria, guidelines, regulations, and reservation policies. The category-wise NEET PG cut-off scores were declared along with the exam results. Candidates who score equal to or above the prescribed cut-off are eligible to take part in the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling, which will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Additionally, candidates must note that NBEMS will release AIQ scorecards for qualified candidates at the official website on or after September 5. These scorecards can be downloaded and will remain available for a period of six months. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.