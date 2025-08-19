NEET PG Result 2025 Releasing Soon At natboard.edu.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecards Here

NEET PG Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has not yet released the NEET PG Result 2025. When declared, all those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG Result 2025: Exam pattern

The NEET PG 2025 examination was held on August 3, 2025, in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. The test included 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each with four answer options in English. Candidates had to choose the most accurate or appropriate answer for each question within the allotted 3 hours and 30 minutes. The exam followed a negative marking scheme, with 25% marks deducted for every wrong answer, while no marks were cut for unanswered questions. NEET PG serves as a single entrance test for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma, Post-MBBS DNB courses, Direct 6-year DrNB courses, and NBEMS Diploma programs.

NEET PG Result 2025: Steps to download result here

Go to the official website natboard.edu.in. On the homepage, click on the NEET PG Result 2025 link. Log in by entering your credentials and submit. The NEET PG result will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future use.

NEET PG Result 2025: Details on merit list

All India 50% Quota Rank: This rank reflects the candidate’s overall merit position among all NEET-PG 2025 test takers who qualify for All India 50% quota counselling. It is valid only for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses under the 50% quota for the 2025-26 session.

All India 50% Quota Category Rank: This rank shows the candidate’s merit position within their respective category (OBC/SC/ST/EWS), as chosen during NEET-PG 2025 registration. It applies only to candidates of the same category who are eligible for 50% quota counselling and is valid for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses under the All India 50% quota.