NEET PG Result 2025 To Be Released Soon At nbe.edu.in- Check Details Here

NEET PG Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the NEET PG 2025 exam on August 3 at various centres across the country. This entrance test is an important step for doctors aiming to secure admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses in medical colleges. This year, a large number of candidates appeared for the exam and are now waiting for the announcement of their results. Looking at past trends, results are usually published between 1 pm and 4 pm. However, there's no official statement regarding the exact date and time of the release of results. The final answer key is also expected to be released either along with the results or shortly afterwards.

Like in previous years, the NEET PG 2025 result will be released online in PDF format, listing details such as the candidate’s roll number, name, score, and All India Rank (AIR). The cut-off marks and qualifying percentile will also be announced along with the result.

NEET PG Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1. Go to the official websites — nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the ‘NEET PG Result 2025’ link.

Step 3. Enter your user ID and password on the login page.

Step 4. Download the result PDF and look for your roll number.

Step 5. You can also download your individual scorecard separately, which will display your section-wise marks and All India Rank.

NEET PG 2025: Qualifying Criteria

The NEET PG result will be announced along with the qualifying percentile and cut-off scores. Last year, the cut-off was as follows:

– General Category: 50th percentile

– SC/ST/OBC: 40th percentile

– PwD (General): 45th percentile

These cut-off scores vary each year depending on the exam’s difficulty level and the overall performance of candidates.

After the results are declared, the counselling process will begin at both the all-India and state levels, conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and respective state authorities.