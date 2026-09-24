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NEET PG result 2026 out; Check scores, cut-off, rank list at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the NEET PG 2026 results at the official website natboard.edu.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 02:42 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 02:47 PM IST
NEET PG result 2026 out; Check scores, cut-off, rank list at natboard.edu.in

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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