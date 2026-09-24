/NEET PG result 2026 out; Check scores, cut-off, rank list at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the NEET PG 2026 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results online through the official website.
The NEET PG 2026 exam was conducted on August 30, 2026, for admission to postgraduate medical courses. A re-examination was also held for some candidates at two centres in Jaipur. Now, the results have been released on the official NBEMS website, and candidates can access them easily.
Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website: natboard.edu.in. The result link is available under the NEET PG section.
Qualifying for MD, MS, DNB, DrNB, or PG Diploma courses means clearing NBEMS's minimum cut-off and that varies by category:
The NEET PG result includes important details such as the candidate’s score, rank, and overall performance. Candidates are advised to carefully check all the information mentioned in their result.
Candidates should download and keep a copy of their NEET PG 2026 result for future reference, especially for the counselling process. It is important to stay updated with further announcements related to admissions and counselling.
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