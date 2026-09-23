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NEET PG result 2026 out on September 30: Here’s how to check result, scorecard

Once the NEET PG result 2026 is out, students can download their scorecard by using their login credentials like roll number and password.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 05:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
NEET PG result 2026 out on September 30: Here’s how to check result, scorecard

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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