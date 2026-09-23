/NEET PG result 2026 out on September 30: Here’s how to check result, scorecard

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to declare the NEET PG result 2026 by September 30 on its official website, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. Once the NEET PG result 2026 is out, students can download their scorecard by using their login credentials like roll number and password.
Also, before releasing the NEET PG result 2026, NBEMS will also release the NEET PG answer key 2026 for the candidates. After which, objection window will be opened for the candidates to challenge the NEET provisional answer key 2026.
Once the objection window is closed, the officials will release the NEET final answer key 2026 for the candidates.
After the NEET PG result is declared, candidates can log in to natboard.edu.in using their roll number and date of birth to download their scorecard, which will include marks, percentile and qualifying status.
Once the NEET PG scorecard is downloaded, candidates are advised to check the following details on the scorecard.
Those who clear the qualifying percentile typically around the 50th percentile based on past years, though the final cut-off is announced along with the result — will move on to counselling. This is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for the 50 percent All India Quota seats, while respective state authorities handle counselling for state quota seats. The counselling schedule itself will be announced separately on mcc.nic.in.
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