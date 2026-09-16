/NEET PG result 2026 out today? Check steps to download scorecard

Candidates who appeared for the NEET PG 2026 exam can expect their NEET PG result 2026 soon, as the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has confirmed that the outcome will be declared by September 30, 2026.
The NEET PG result 2026 will be published in online mode at natboard.edu.in, and it will be released in the form of a PDF listing all candidates who have qualified for the counselling process.
The NEET PG result 2026 PDF will carry each candidate's application ID, roll number, marks, and rank. Anyone who appeared for the exam is advised to check every detail carefully once the PDF is out.
NEET PG result 2026: Quick overview
- Exam name: NEET PG Exam
- Conducting authority: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)
- Official website: natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in
- Result mode: Online
- Result format: PDF
- Details included: Marks, rank, roll number, application ID
How can candidates download NEET PG 2026 Result?
- Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in
- Click on the "NEET PG 2026 Result" link
- The result will be displayed on the screen
- Download the result PDF
- Use "Ctrl+F" to search for your roll number
- Verify all the details mentioned in the PDF
- Check the applicable cutoff percentile and scores
What details will NEET PG result PDF show?
- Application ID
- Roll number
- NEET PG 2026 marks (out of 720)
- NEET PG 2026 rank
Once the NEET PG result 2026 is out, NBE will also release the official scorecard. Candidates will need to log in with their credentials to download it, and should check every detail carefully, reaching out to NBE in case of any discrepancy.
Steps to download the scorecard
- Visit natboard.edu.in
- Under the "Examinations" section, click on the NEET PG tab
- Click on the login link
- Log in using your user ID and password
- The scorecard will appear on the screen
- Verify the details and download it
- Keep a printout for future reference
Details mentioned in the NEET PG scorecard
- Candidate's name and date of birth
- Parent's details
- Roll number
- Category
- Marks scored out of 720
- Number of correct responses
- Number of incorrect responses
- NEET PG 2026 rank
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