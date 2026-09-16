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NEET PG result 2026 out today? Check steps to download scorecard

The NEET PG result 2026 PDF will carry each candidate's application ID, roll number, marks, and rank. Anyone who appeared for the exam is advised to check every detail carefully once the PDF is out.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 04:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
NEET PG result 2026 out today? Check steps to download scorecard

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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NEET PG result 2026 out today? Check steps to download scorecard
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