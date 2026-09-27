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NEET PG result 2026: Why AIMSA is seeking answer key, response sheets

According to the concerns raised by candidates, some aspirants have questioned differences between their expected scores and the marks reflected in their results.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 03:12 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 03:12 PM IST
NEET PG result 2026: Why AIMSA is seeking answer key, response sheets

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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