/NEET PG result 2026: Why AIMSA is seeking answer key, response sheets

The NEET PG 2026 results have triggered concerns among several medical aspirants over alleged discrepancies in scores and the evaluation process. The results were declared on September 24, following which candidates approached the All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA) seeking clarity on how their marks were calculated.
AIMSA has now written to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, requesting the release of the official question paper, answer key and individual recorded responses of candidates. The association said access to these documents would allow aspirants to independently verify their performance.
In its representation to the Health Minister, AIMSA has sought the following documents:
Individual response sheets or recorded responses of candidates who appeared for the examination
The demand comes after candidates reportedly raised concerns about the marks mentioned in their results and sought greater transparency in the evaluation process.
According to the concerns raised by candidates, some aspirants have questioned differences between their expected scores and the marks reflected in their results.
The candidates have sought access to their recorded responses and the official answer key so that they can compare their answers and understand how their final scores were calculated. These are currently allegations raised by candidates, and the release of the official response data and answer key would allow individual claims to be checked.
Alongside the concerns over scores, the NEET PG 2026 qualifying cut-off has also drawn attention after falling to its lowest level in six years.
The qualifying marks announced for NEET PG 2026 are:
The qualifying percentile, however, remains unchanged. The lower qualifying score does not by itself indicate that admission to postgraduate medical courses will be easier. Factors such as the overall score distribution, examination difficulty and availability of postgraduate seats can influence the qualifying cut-off.
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