NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Final Result 2023 Released At mcc.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The official NEET PG Counselling Round 2 results have been made available by the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC. On the official website, mcc.nic.in, candidates who successfully registered for Round 2 can get the seat allocation pdf. For admission to All India Quota (AIQ) seats in the MD, MS, and MDS programmes, the final allotment has been made public. The most common programmes selected by candidates in Round 2 are MD MD general medicine is followed by radiodiagnosis. Dermatology Leprosy and venereology

According to the schedule, candidates must report to their assigned institutes with the necessary documentation by September 5, 2023. The procedure can be completed from September 1, 2023 between 10 AM and September 2, 2023 at 6 PM without forfeiting the security deposit for candidates who did not receive an upgrade in round 2.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

2. On the homepage go to the PG Medical section and click on the link that reads "FINAL RESULT ROUND 2 PG 2023 (MD/MS/DIPLOMA AND DNB) DATED: 31.08.2023"

3. NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Final Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

4. Download the pdf and keep a copy of the same

The third round of NEET PG counselling in 2023 will start on September 8 and end on September 12th. On September 16, 2023, the results of the seat distribution will be made public. It is suggested that candidates regularly visit the official website.