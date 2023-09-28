NEET PG Round 3 Allotment Result 2023 Released At mcc.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NEET PG Round 3 Result 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has issued the NEET PG Round 3 seat allotment result today, September 28, 2023. The round 3 results are accessible on the MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who registered for counseling can now access their results. The processing of seat allotment was scheduled to take place from September 26 to September 27, 2023. The seat allocation was scheduled for today and is now available on the website.

MCC has released the preliminary seat allocation results. Candidates were requested to submit any questions they had about seat allocation until 10 a.m. on September 28, 2023. The MCC will prepare the final seat allotment result pdf after receiving the queries.

NEET PG Round 3 Result 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website mcc.nic.in and search for "PROVISIONAL RESULT ROUND 3 PG 2023 (MD/MS/DIPLOMA/DNB)"

2. On the webpage, navigate to the PG medical area and choose

3. On the screen, the NEET PG 2023 round 3 result will be presented.

4. Save a copy of the allocation outcome.

"The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website." reads the official notice. Candidates can begin reporting for admission to the designated colleges on September 29, 2023, up to 5 p.m.