NEET PG Round 3 Registration 2024 Deadline Extended Till January 15 At mcc.nic.in- Check Details Here

NEET PG Round 3 Registration 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will restart the NEET PG Round 3 choice-filling process on Sunday, January 12, 2025. Registered candidates can fill their choices on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The deadline to apply for Round 3 has been extended to January 15, 2025, until 12 noon. According to the revised schedule, the choice-filling window will remain open until January 16, 2025, at 8 AM, while choice locking will be available from January 15, 8 PM, to January 16, 8 AM. The seat allotment process will take place from January 16 to January 17, 2025, and the results for Round 3 will be announced on January 18, 2025. Candidates must report to their allotted colleges between January 18 and January 25, 2025.

Institutes will verify the data of candidates who joined through MCC from January 27 to January 28, 2025. Earlier, the registration for Round 3 was paused after MCC announced its decision to lower the cut-off percentile for NEET PG counselling 2024. “It is for the information to candidates that as per decision taken by MoHFW in consultation with NMC, the percentile for NEET PG counselling 2024 has been lowered,” reads the official notification.

NEET PG Round 3 Registration 2024: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website.

On the homepage, click on the link for NEET PG Round 3 registration.

Log in with your credentials. If you're a new user, register by entering the required details.

Complete the application form with your NEET PG details.

Pay the application fee online using net banking, a debit card, or a credit card.

On January 4, 2025, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) announced a reduction in the NEET PG cut-off. The cut-off has been lowered by 15% for general category candidates and 10% for SC, ST, and PWD candidates to fill seats in PG medical courses. Candidates who haven’t registered for counselling yet can now do so until January 15.

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing of the NEET PG 2024 result transparency case to January 21, 2025. The hearing was originally set for January 8. The controversy over the NEET PG 2024 results began after they were announced on August 23, 2024. Students raised concerns about the transparency of the exam process and questioned the practices of NBEMS.