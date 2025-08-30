NEET PG Scorecard 2025 Released At natboard.edu.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NEET PG Scorecard 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET PG 2025 scorecards for candidates who appeared in the examination. Qualified candidates can download their scorecards from the official website at natboard.edu.in. The NEET PG scorecard is a vital document, as it will be required during the counselling and admission process for postgraduate medical courses.

Candidates can access their scorecards by logging in with their registered user ID and password. NEET PG is conducted for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes in medical colleges across the country. The scorecard provides key details such as marks obtained, all-India rank, and percentile, which are crucial for the seat allocation process.

NEET PG Scorecard 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2025 scorecard link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the login page.

Step 4: Enter your user ID and password to log in.

Step 5: Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

NEET PG 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard

The NEET PG scorecard includes key details like:

– Candidate’s name and roll number

– Marks secured in the examination

– All India Rank (AIR)

– Percentile score

– Qualification status

– Category-wise cutoff marks

Once candidates download their NEET PG scorecard, they will move on to the counselling process. The All India Quota (AIQ) counselling will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), while state-level counselling will be managed by the respective state authorities. Candidates are required to register for counselling and indicate their preferred colleges and courses. Following this, the seat allotment process will be carried out, after which candidates must report to the allotted college with their admission letter.