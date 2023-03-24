NEET PG Scorecards 2023: Results To Be RELEASED Tomorrow At natboard.edu.in, Know Steps To Download Here

NEET PG Scorecards 2023: The scorecards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 are likely to be out tomorrow, March 25. NEET PG 2023 applicants will be able to get their scorecards online at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) revealed the results on March 14. The entrance exam results were released in the form of a PDF document that included the roll number, application id, rank, and score obtained.

According to the official notice, "Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2023 can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 25th March, 2023,” the official notice reads. It is to be noted that the NEET PG 2023 individual scorecard will comprise the marks secured (out of 800), rank secured and the qualifying status of the candidate."

The NEET PG 2023 exam was held on March 5, with over 2 lakh students taking part. The exam was held despite the fears of many students who demanded a postponement of NEET PG 2023 in order to have more time to prepare. However, the government refused to postpone the exam, and the exams were held as scheduled following a green signal from the Supreme Court.

NEET PG Scorecards 2023: Here's how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the NEET PG 2023 scorecard link when available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the login details correctly and click on submit.

Step 4: The NEET PG 2023 scores will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the score properly on the card and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the scorecard for further reference or need

The board conducted the NEET PG 2023 exam to students seeking admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma programmes for the academic year 2023-24. The counselling process for the same is expected to commence on July 15. The NBEMS administers the exam, while the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is in charge of counselling and seat allotment.