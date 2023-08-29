NEET PG Second Round Counselling 2023 Result Released At mcc.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, revealed the NEET PG Counselling seat allocation results for Round 2 on 28 August 2023. Visitors to the official website, mcc.nic.in, who registered for the counseling can get the results. The seat allocation was provided today in accordance with the schedule, although this is simply a temporary allocation. Following the sending of the queries, the final one will be announced.

"Candidates whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject, are required to get an online generated relieving letter and get admitted on the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted institution. Such candidate must get a fresh online generated admission letter for the changed category or quota seat otherwise the allotted seat will be canceled due to non-admission," according to the official notice.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

2. Click on the PG section and select "PROVISIONAL RESULT ROUND 2 PG 2023 (MD/MS/DIPLOMA AND DNB)

3. The NEET PG Round 2 Counselling result will be displayed on the screen

4. Download the result and keep a copy of the same

Candidates assigned seats must report to their allotted institutes between August 29, 2023, and September 5, 2023, and candidate dates must be verified by September 6, 2023.