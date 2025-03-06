NEET PG Special Stray Vacancy Registration 2024 Begins Tomorrow At mcc.nic.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

NEET PG 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has introduced a special stray vacancy round for NEET PG 2024 after lowering the cut-off percentile. Registration for this round will start on March 6, 2025, and candidates can apply online at mcc.nic.in. This special round has been announced to fill seats that remained vacant due to candidates not joining or reporting after the earlier counselling rounds. To accommodate this, the NEET PG cut-off percentile has been reduced to the 5th percentile.

Candidates who receive seat allotments in this special round must report to the assigned institute within the given timeframe and complete the admission process with all required original documents. The list of allotted candidates will be shared with state counselling authorities, and these candidates will not be allowed to participate in the special stray vacancy round of state counselling. Additionally, candidates must submit an undertaking on the MCC portal during the choice-filling process regarding their seat allotment.

NEET PG 2025: Steps to register here

Go to the official website, upneet.gov.in, and sign up for an account.

Provide your personal, academic, contact, NEET 2024, and other necessary details.

Upload a passport-sized photo, signature, and left thumb impression as per the given guidelines.

Pay the registration fee online to complete the process.

Review all the details carefully before submitting your application.

NEET PG 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants should not have been allotted or joined any seat in previous NEET PG 2024 counselling rounds, including All India Quota (AIQ), state quota, or deemed universities.

Candidates must have a percentile score of at least 5% (for all categories).

Those who have already secured and joined a seat in earlier AIQ/state counselling rounds or deemed universities are not eligible.

Candidates who were allotted a seat in AIQ round 3 or the previous stray vacancy round but did not join are also ineligible.

Candidates taking part in this round must pay a refundable security deposit. Those applying under the All India Quota (AIQ) for government seats need to pay Rs 50,000, while candidates registering for deemed universities must deposit Rs 3,00,000. If a candidate fails to join the allotted seat in this special stray vacancy round, their security deposit will be forfeited, and they will not be eligible to appear for the NEET PG exam next year.