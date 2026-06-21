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NEET Re-Exam 2026: All arrangements ready for smooth and fair re-test, says Raipur police

Raipur Police have confirmed that all necessary arrangements are in place for the smooth and secure conduct of the NEET-UG examination. Authorities assured that proper security measures will ensure a hassle-free exam experience for candidates.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 01:26 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 01:26 PM IST
NEET Re-Exam 2026: All arrangements ready for smooth and fair re-test, says Raipur police
Image Credit: Image Credit: ANI

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