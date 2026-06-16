/NEET Re-exam 2026: Anxiety mounts as students brace for another high-stakes test

NEET Re-Exam 2026: With just a week left for the NEET UG re-examination, aspirants across the country are experiencing a mix of anxiety, anticipation and determination.
While many students are focusing on revision and mock tests, the uncertainty surrounding the re-exam has added an extra layer of pressure during the final stretch of preparation.
For thousands of candidates, the challenge is no longer just about studying Biology, Physics and Chemistry.
It is also about managing stress, maintaining confidence and staying focused after having already appeared for the examination once.
Samaira, a NEET aspirant preparing for the re-exam, said that uncertainty surrounding the question paper has become one of the biggest sources of stress among students.
"The biggest concern right now is that nobody knows what to expect from the re-exam. Every day, students discuss whether the paper will be easier, tougher or completely different from the original exam.
Instead of focusing only on revision, we end up spending a lot of time thinking about possible changes in the pattern, cut-offs and competition," she said.
According to her, the unpredictability of the examination has made it difficult for many aspirants to remain calm during the final days of preparation.
"Every day we think about what the paper might look like. It becomes difficult to focus only on studies when there is so much uncertainty. We are trying our best to stay prepared, but the constant speculation adds to the pressure," she added.
She noted that while students are continuing with their revision plans, many are struggling to manage anxiety caused by the lack of clarity regarding the difficulty level and overall structure of the re-test.
As the exam approaches, many candidates are also worried about retaining concepts and formulas they have studied over the past several months.
Students say the final week often brings self-doubt, with many questioning whether they have revised enough chapters or practised a sufficient number of questions.
"There is always a feeling that some topics are still left or that we may forget important concepts on exam day," said another candidate.
Education experts often advise students not to begin new topics in the last week before NEET.
However, many aspirants find it difficult to resist the urge to study additional material, fearing that an unexpected question may appear in the examination.
As a result, students are trying to strike a balance between revision and mental well-being. Many have shifted their focus to solving mock tests, revising short notes and strengthening weaker areas rather than learning new concepts.
For many aspirants, support from parents and teachers has become crucial during the final days before the exam. Students say encouragement from family members helps them stay calm and maintain confidence despite the pressure.
Teachers have also advised candidates to prioritize sleep, maintain a healthy routine and avoid comparing their preparation with others.
With only a week remaining, most NEET aspirants agree that the goal now is not to study everything again but to stay composed and make the most of the preparation already completed.
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