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NEET Re-exam 2026: Anxiety mounts as students brace for another high-stakes test

NEET Re-Exam 2026: As the exam approaches, many candidates are also worried about retaining concepts and formulas they have studied over the past several months.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 11:20 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 11:20 AM IST
NEET Re-exam 2026: Anxiety mounts as students brace for another high-stakes test

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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